Snatch thief knocked down by car in bid to escape with handbag

KUALA LUMPUR: A snatch thief’s attempt to steal a woman’s handbag in Taman Bukit Permata, Selayang, here today ended badly for him when his motorcycle was rammed by a car in his bid to escape.

In the 9am incident, the suspect had snatched a handbag belonging to an Indonesian woman who was walking alone. He then tried to beat a hasty exit by speeding against the flow of traffic.

His plan, however, came to a screeching halt when he failed to avoid an oncoming car and crashed into it.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Arifai Tarawe said the suspect sustained severe injuries to his leg.

“Members of the public managed to recover the woman’s handbag,” he said.

He said the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police. He was then taken to the Selayang Hospital for treatment.

Checks showed that the man has a criminal record for drug-related offences.

Arifai said the victim has since lodged a police report on the incident. Police had also recorded her statement.

“We seized a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to commit the crime. We also seized a sling bag and mobile phone from the suspect,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated.

The case, meanwhile, has gone viral on social media. One Facebook user by the name of Ustaz Hanafi shared a video clip of several members of the public helping the suspect, who had fallen into a drain.