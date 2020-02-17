6-year-old boy taken on terror ride in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU: A carjacker took a six-year-old boy on a 30km terror ride near Kok Lanas this morning, police said.

The incident happened at 7.45am when the boy's aunt left him in a Proton Exora with the engine running while stepping out to buy some 'kuih' by the roadside near Chabang Tiga, Kemubu in Kota Baru.

The boy's relative, Che Azwadi Che Mud, 36, said she was on her way to send the boy to a kindergarten nearby.

“I was told that as she was picking the 'kuih', a man slipped into the MPV and drove off, with the boy still inside." he said.

Che Azwadi said the family then quickly alerted the police.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that the boy has been found safe near a supermarket in Kok Lanas at 10am.

According to the state deputy police chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Abdullah Mat Piah, the carjacker had left the boy with a petty trader before speeding off.

"He apparently told the trader that the boy's mother will fetch him soon," he said.

He added that based on witness description, the carjacker was wearing a yellow shirt and skullcap.

"We are still looking for the suspect." he said.