'Professors' held in condo drug lab bust

KUALA LUMPUR: For two months, a condominium in Jalan Yaakob Latif, Bandar Tun Razak, here, had been functioning as a mini drug lab, churning out ketamine and ecstasy pills for the Klang Valley and the foreign market.

The lab’s activities were discovered in an operation by the Kuala Lumpur police’s Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department last Wednesday, which saw the arrests of four men and the seizure of more than RM2 million in drugs.

Two of the four were Taiwanese men, one was a Chinese national and the fourth was a man from Gurun, Kedah.

The raiding team found 27,546g of processed ketamine, ketamine liquid as well as 1,425 esctasy pills. Also seized were drug-making paraphernalia.

Police estimated that the processed drugs could be sold to 45,000 people.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim described the men, aged between 30 and 49, as “professors” for their ability to process the raw materials into drugs.

“The condominium unit had been rented two years ago for RM2,500 a month.

“However, it was transformed into a mini drug lab two months ago,” he said at the Cheras district police headquarters here yesterday.

Checks showed that one of the Taiwanese men had travel documents but with an expired permit, while the other did not have any document.

“The Chinese national’s permit had lapsed.

“The Malaysian suspect had a criminal record for a drug offence,” he said.

Police seized a Mercedes-Benz E300, Honda Accord, local currency as well as Chinese and Indonesian currencies.

He said all four tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine.

The suspects have been remanded for a week from last Thursday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.