Despatch runner claims trial to spreading fake news on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A despatch runner was charged at the magistrate’s court today with spreading online misinformation about the Covid-19 outbreak last month.

Shamsul Anuar Mohd Khairi, 42, pleaded not guilty to disseminating false statements relating to Covid-19 on his Facebook account to stir up public fear.

According to the charge, Shamsul had spread a rumour that the virus was on-board a tourist bus used by Chinese tourists in Malaysia and that the virus would activate in extremely hot weather.

The offence was allegedly committed in Wangsa Maju here at 9.53am on Jan 27.

The charge framed under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Rajdeep Singh did not offer bail saying that it was a non-bailable offence.

In mitigating for minimum bail, Shamsul’s counsel P. Suthes said his client was a father looking after his five school-going children.

Magistrate M. Saravanan then allowed RM6,500 bail with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The case will be mentioned on April 10. Shamsul posted bail.