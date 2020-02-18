Hearing on Samy Vellu's mental health issue to proceed in March

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MIC secretary-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari, who has sued his father Tun S. Samy Vellu, will oppose an application by a woman claiming to be the wife of the latter to intervene in the suit.

The court has fixed March 20 for Vell Paari, through his lawyers, to make submissions on whether the woman, Meeriam Rosaline Edward Paul, should be allowed to intervene in the proceedings.

This was revealed by counsel Ramesh Sivakumar, who represented Meeriam, after the matter was heard in the chambers of High Court judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abdul Razak today.

Ramesh said that during the chamber proceedings he argued that Meeriam was entitled to intervene as she was Samy Vellu’s lawful wedded wife.

He said the application for the intervention was made so that relevant evidence could be adduced to show that Samy Vellu’s mental state was fine.

“We need somebody who is impartial in this matter or rather somebody interested in the matter to adduce relevant evidence to show that Samy Vellu is perfectly fine.

“Let’s say, we leave this matter to Vell Paari without intervening, then the court would be appraised to the relevant fact that Tun (Samy Vellu) is a mentally disordered person,” he said.

Meeriam's other counsel, RSN Rayer, then added that their contention was that the former Works Minister was mentally fit.

He said an affidavit was recently filed to show that Samy Vellu was capable of managing his own affairs.

“Last week, during the Thaipusam function, he was in Batu Caves. So he is mentally fit and now it is up to the plaintiff (Vell Paari) to rebut the submissions that we have made,” he said.

He said Vell Paari was strongly opposing the intervention application made by Meeriam on grounds that she has no locus standi to intervene.

On Dec 2 last year, Vell Paari filed an originating summons to determine his father's mental state through an inquiry under the Mental Health Act 2001.

Vell Paari, who is Samy Vellu’s eldest son, also wants to know all the properties owned by his 83-year-old father.

The 58-year-old politician, in his supporting affidavit, said Samy Vellu’s mental health had deteriorated since 2017.

He claimed that his father's former mistress known as Meeriam had initiated legal proceedings against him and his father at the Ipoh High Court and was trying to take advantage of his father’s condition.