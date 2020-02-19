Couple nabbed for alleged drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple living a luxurious lifestyle here was arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs at their condominium in Taman Mastiara, Jalan Ipoh here.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said in the Feb 12 arrests, they first nabbed the 33-year-old male suspect in Batu 4, Jalan Ipoh, and seized 250 grams of syabu drugs worth RM10,000 and RM8,000 in cash from the suspect's sling beg.

He said the suspect led police to a condominium in Taman Mastiara, where a 32-year-old female suspect was detained.

“We raided the condominium and seized 1.13 grams of ketamine worth RM170 in the condominium.

"In addition, we seized 23 rings, 21 necklaces and seven bracelets worth RM213,820," he said.

Shanmugamoorthy said they also seized RM323,219 in cash, two Nissan Sentra and Volkswagen Passat vehicles as well as Yamaha LC and Yamaha Nouvo LC motorcycles, all worth RM54,500.

He said the male suspect tested positive for drugs. The couple were remanded for seven days until tomorrow and the case was being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -- Bernama