Smugglers act against customs officers out of frustration

KOTA BARU: Police believe the incident where a molotov cocktail was tossed into the compound of a house belonging to a state Customs senior officer, was an act of revenge by smugglers.

State Criminal Investigations Department chief Assistant Commmisioner Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the smugglers were becoming frustrated following the success made by the Customs in a series of operations along the Kelantan/Thai border.

"We suspect the culprits behind the incident in Pasir Mas were not satisfied with the recent seizure made by the Customs department.

"So far, no one has been arrested. Investigation is still being carried out under Section 436 of the Penal Code for causing mischief by fire," he added.

Wan Khairuddin said the molotov cocktail incident was the second that involved a state Customs officer. In 2016, female officer Anisah Ali was killed after her car was rammed by tontos during a car chase at Kampung Banggol Chicha in Pasir Mas.

"It’s a fact that enforcement officers on duty along the border are being targetted. They are being constantly threatened and attempts are made on their life by smugglers or 'tontos' (locals working with smugglers).

"The smugglers are daring, aggressive and cruel, and they are not afraid of the law. They will not hesitate to act against those who try to stop them.

Wan Khairuddin advised border enforcement officers to be more vigilant when dealing with smugglers.

On Feb 10, an arsonist threw a molotov cocktail into a Customs officer's house at Kampung Perupok, badly damaging the garage and destroying two cars.

The Customs officer was not home in the 2.45am incident. Five of his family members escaped unhurt.