Boy with toy gun among 15 'sea gypsies' detained

LAHAD DATU: Police nabbed 15 individuals, including a boy, who was seen in a viral video clip harassing road users for money at Bandar Sri Perdana here, today, while holding a toy gun.

In the 10.30am operation, all those detained were Palauh (sea gypsy) people, who did not possess any identification documents.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Nasri Mansor said prior to the arrest, police were alerted of the viral photos, showing the boy holding a toy gun while begging for money at the traffic lights.

Some of the individuals arrested by police at Bandar Sri Perdana. - NSTP/Pic courtesy of police

"A police team was immediately despatched to the location, and found 11 children and four women - aged between six-months-old and 31 - loitering around.

"They were immediately taken to the police headquarters for further action under the Immigration Act, including the boy with the toy gun," he said.

It is learnt that the traffic light junction is known to be a hangout for Palauhs to beg for money, and in doing so, endangering their lives.

Although the police had arrested them for begging in public many times, the Palauhs still continued with their street activities.