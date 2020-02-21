2 Msian women nabbed for smuggling RM89k worth of cannabis at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian women were nabbed after attempting to smuggle cannabis through the Tuas Checkpoint here, on Feb 19.

The duo, aged 22 and 23, was immediately placed under arrest after a 4.48am inspection of their car initially uncovered two blocks of cannabis weighing a total of 2,017g.

The drugs were found concealed in the rear passenger seat of the Malaysia-registered car, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement today.

After the two women were handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), officers conducted a further search of the car and found another 1,014g block of cannabis concealed in the left rear passenger seat.

The drugs are worth an estimated S$30,000 (RM89,855),” the ICA added.

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act.

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence under the Act, Bernama reported.