Sabah boy finds father's body hanging from tree

BEAUFORT: A father of five who failed to pick up his children from a school here was found hanging from a rubber tree, on Friday.

The body of the 44-year-old man was found by his eldest son at about 5pm at Kg Kulung Kulung in Kuala Penyu, near here.

District police chief Deputy Superintendent Azmir Abd Razak said the man, identified as Dolis Gujiu, had sent his children to school at about 7am.

“The children finished school at 11.30am and waited until 1pm, but the father failed to turn up.

“The kids then walked from school and reached their father’s workplace at the Sabah Rubber Industry Board office at Kuala Penyu town,” he said in a statement, adding that the victim’s colleague had then sent the schoolchildren back to their home.

When they arrived home, the colleague had asked the man’s wife on Dolis’s whereabouts, but she was in the dark.

Azmir added that the mother had asked his three children to look for their father, and subsequently, the eldest child found him hanging from a rubber tree.

“The second child was waiting at the scene while the eldest ran back home to get the knife to cut off the rope.

“When the victim was released, he was no longer breathing,” he said, adding that a report was lodged with the police.

The police arrived at 6.50pm to conduct an investigation at the scene and brought the body to hospital 10 minutes later.