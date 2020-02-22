GOF seizes ketum leaves worth over RM10,000

KOTA BARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 300kg of ketum leaves, worth over RM10,000, to Thailand, yesterday.

GOF Ninth Battalion commanding officer Superintendent Nor Azizan Yusof said the incident occurred at about 5.40pm near the Wakaf Zin river.

He said several GOF members of the 'Strike Force' unit had gone to the area following a tip-off on smuggling activities.

"They saw a man on a boat with a few plastic bags with him.

"The man, however, immediately (leapt from the boat and) escaped into the bushes upon seeing the GOF members.

"Upon checking, they discovered ketum leaves inside the bags," he said in a statement today.

Nor Azizan said the seizure was the first made by the battalion since it took over 'Ops Wawasan' on Feb 16.