Man held over 21 cases of forex fraud in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have apprehended a man believed to be involved in 21 cases of fraud on non-existence forex investment with losses amounting to RM1.694 million.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the man in his 30’s was arrested at 2 pm yesterday in Seri Alam after police received 21 reports on the scam last year.

“Last year, Johor Commercial CID received 21 police reports from the victims who comprised civil servants on non-existence forex investment offered by the suspect working in a local bank.

“The suspect targets civil servants in the scheme as they could obtain loans,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Mohd Kamarudin said from 21 reports, seven were made at the Seri Alam police headquarters (IPD), South Johor Bahru IPD (9), Kulai IPD (4) and Mersing IPD (1).

He said 21 investigations papers had been opened under Section 420 of Penal Code and the man would be charged in stages from tomorrow at the Magistrate’s Court in Johor Bahru, Kulai and Mersing. – BERNAMA