Ex-UM grad claims trial to provoking anger during a convocation ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: A former Universiti Malaya (UM) civil engineering graduate who was featured in a video holding up a banner accusing the vice-chancellor of racism during a convocation ceremony was charged at the magistrate’s court today.

Wong Yan Ke pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him before magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali.

The 24-year old was charged with intentionally humiliating and provoking the anger of the university’s vice-chancellor Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim and guests, knowing that his actions could cause a public disturbance.

He allegedly committed the offence during UM's 59th convocation at the Dewan Tunku Canselor (hall) in UM here at about 10am on Oct 14 last year.

He faces a maximum two years' imprisonment or a fine or both if convicted under Section 504 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria offered RM10,000 bail to the accused while the accused’s counsel P.Rajsurian pleaded for a minimum bail.

The magistrate then set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and set March 26 for mention.

Wong had sometime in October courted the university’s anger when he held up a banner which accused Rahim of racism and called for the latter’s resignation when receiving his scroll on stage at Dewan Tunku Canselor.