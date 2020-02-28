Court throws out Najib's bid to stay RM1.69 billion tax suit

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak has failed in his bid to postpone the Inland Revenue Board's (IRB) suit to recover RM1.69 billion in additional tax assessments from him for the years 2011 to 2017.

This was after High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Bache today dismissed the former prime minister's application for a stay of the proceedings.

Najib had filed the stay application pending his appeal on his tax reassessment to IRB.

In his judgment, Ahmad said that if the stay was granted, it would make a great impact to the tax recovery process.

He ruled that the Pekan Member of Parliament (MP) had failed to prove that there are special circumstances warranting a stay.

“The substantial amount of claim does not amount to special circumstances.

“With regard to the risk of losing qualification as an MP due to bankruptcy proceedings, the court agrees with the plaintiff (IRB) that such contention is nothing more than fear of losing. Fear does not constitute special circumstances.

“The defendant (Najib) can still contest the bankruptcy proceedings, if any,” he said.

He said the taxes must be paid first and any money could be refunded by the director-general of the IRB later.

“It (taxes) can be paid in instalments,” he added.

The judge also held that the IRB has monetary ability to compensate Najib if the latter succeeds in his appeal.

He ordered RM15,000 costs to be paid by Najib to IRB.

Senior revenue counsel Norhisham Ahmad acted for the IRB, while counsel Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee represented Najib.

On June 25, the government, through IRB, filed a suit against Najib to seek RM1.69 billion that he allegedly owes the tax body for the years 2011 to 2017.

According to the notice, the tax assessments were RM11,173,374.12, RM320,929,932.31, RM891,573,465.46, RM119,144,655.51, RM16,879,500.03, RM643,445.21 and RM346,471.41 respectively from the years 2011 to 2017.