Cops looking for FB users over sensitive post on political crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down several individuals for allegedly uploading and sharing sensitive posting on social media related to the country’s current political situation.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the Classified Criminal Investigations Department had probed a Facebook user named “Sharifah Sofia Syed Rashid III” who allegedly made a sensitive posting which was shared by other users identified as ”Zali Zakri”, “Kunak Sabah Balacan” and ”Malek Hj Lahab”.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for causing fear or alarm to the public and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities.

“Further investigations are underway to track down the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Huzir reminded the public against making or publishing statements that could cause public fear and affect public order.

On Friday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that police had open an investigation paper in connection with the spread of fake news over what had transpired at Istana Negara yesterday. -- BERNAMA