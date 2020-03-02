Shafee's trial postponed to make way for Najib's ongoing trials

KUALA LUMPUR: Prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s trial on his money-laundering and tax evasion charges has been postponed again.

The charges are in connection to a RM9.5 million payment he purportedly received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The trial, which was initially set to commence in March, was vacated to make way for Najib’s ongoing corruption trials involving funds from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and its subsidiary, SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Shafee is the lead counsel for both of Najib’s trials. He was represented today by counsel Sarah Abeshegum.

The postponement was announced by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram after the matter came up before High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin in chambers, today.

He said the court has fixed April 30 for mention.

“On the same day, we will brief the court on what is happening in the other cases (1MDB and SRC International) and the court will fix fresh dates,” he said.

Shafee is facing two counts of money-laundering relating to a RM9.5 million payment he received from Najib and two counts under the Income Tax Act 1967 for making false declarations to the Inland Revenue Board by not including the amount in his tax filing for the years 2013 and 2014.

For the money-laundering charges, Shafee is alleged to have received proceeds of unlawful activities via two cheques belonging to Najib totalling RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million, on Sept 13, 2013 and Feb 17, 2014 respectively.

He faces a maximum fine of RM5 million and imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both, if convicted under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFA) 2001.

For the tax evasion charges, he is alleged to have committed acts contrary to Section 113 (1)(a) of the Income Tax Act by omitting the income he received in Sept 13, 2013 totalling RM4.3 million; and on Feb 17, 2014 totalling RM5.2 million.

The charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFAPUAA) 2001 carry a jail sentence not exceeding 15 years, and a fine of not less than five times the value of unlawful activities at the time the offences were committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.