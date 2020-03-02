After PMO's denial, Zahid now says he has letter calling him for meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was left red faced in court today after a Deputy Public Prosecutor called him a lier who would continue lying.

This happened after Zahid was summoned back to court this evening to face contempt proceedings for lying to obtain an adjournment of his corruption case, supposedly because he had a meeting with the prime minister to discuss the formation of new Cabinet members.

Zahid’s counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik had earlier in the morning applied for his client’s case to be adjourned after informing High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the Umno president needed to meet the prime minister to discuss the formation of a new government.

However, after news of this was broadcast all over, the prime minister’s office (PMO) issued a statement contradicting what had been said in court by Zahid’s lawyers.

The PMO statement made it clear that Muhyiddin was not scheduled to meet any politician today.

It stated that Muhyiddin will only meet with the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali as well as the heads of departments and agencies today.

After this statement was issued, the prosecution immediately applied to cite Zahid for contempt and he was summoned to explain himself at proceedings held at 4pm.

As soon as the court was called into session, Hisyam sprung to his feet and apologised profusely over what had happened earlier in the morning.

He said it was not the defence’s intention to deceive the court over Zahid’s meeting with the prime minister.

“We owe your lordship an explanation.

“We had used the wrong choice of words when we said he needed to meet the PM to discuss the Cabinet lineup. It was a miscommunication and wrong choice of words.

“Our client did go to Putrajaya but was unable to meet the PM as he had to rush off to Muar. It was never our intention to mock the court or deceive anyone,” he said.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who was clearly enraged over how the adjournment had been obtained by the defence, said the prosecution only found out that there never was any such meeting scheduled between Zahid and Muhyiddin after the PMO released a statement denying it.

“It was a blatant lie…it is reason for the court to move for contempt.

“He lied blatantly in court to get the day off. This is unacceptable. We have been made to look like fools…we took their words in good faith and this is what we get,” she said.

Hisyam then tried to argue that he never said his client was supposed to meet the PM but he was immediately shot down by Raja Rozela who read out what was said in court this morning.

“He clearly said that his client will discuss with PM. Making a false statement is contempt.

“There should be some kind of document from the PM’s office,” she said when Hisyam said Zahid could produce notes which had been prepared for discussions with the PM.

However, Raja Rozela shot this down…”He has lied before and will lie again,” she said after Zahid produced a black note book which contained a list of names of those he planned to propose to the prime minister to be included in the Cabinet.

The judge ordered to see the note book before asking Zahid to explain further.

Zahid then stood up and said he had prepared the list of Umno members of parliament which he planned to recommend for Cabinet positions.

“It is private and confidential,” he said, before then saying that the discussion was supposed to take place at the PMO.

Zahid also claimed there was a letter which had been issued by the PMO for the supposed meeting.

However Raja Rozela said it was strange that PMO would issue a statement saying that no such meeting had been arranged and for Zahid to now claim he had a letter calling him to the meeting.

“It is very obvious the PMO knew nothing of this so-called meeting,” she said.

Hisyam then said Zahid would be producing the letter in court tomorrow.

Sequerah, who was prepared to announce his decision, was then forced to reserve his judgment pending the production of the letter tomorrow morning.

Zahid, 67, is facing 47 charges, with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of Ringgit of funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.