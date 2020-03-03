Cops nab 11, seize RM5.2 million worth of drugs

GEORGE TOWN: Police crippled a drug trafficking syndicate, masterminded by four family members including a couple, in an operation codenamed “Ops Falcon” launched simultaneously in four states two days ago.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ramli Din said an assortment of drugs worth a whopping RM5.2 million were seized during the raids.

Ramli said the raids were conducted simultaneously in eight locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Kedah for seven continuous hours before the whole syndicate was crippled.

He said 11 syndicate members, including a family comprising the husband, wife, children and sibling, and a foreigner were detained.

All of them, aged between 21 and 53, were believed to be working as the trafficker, store caretaker and driver in the syndicate.

“Following their arrests, police seized drugs weighing 217kg which included 104kg of ganja, 60kg of syabu, 46kg of heroin and 7kg of ketamine, worth RM5.2 million in total.

“Besides the drugs, also seized were cash amounting to RM51,520, jewellery and seven cars, worth RM437,000.

“What is interesting about the heroin seized is that it is N04 heroin, with extremely high purity. Usually, we only seized N03 heroin, where the purity is much lower.

“Also, the 104kg of ganja is also of high quality. It is not compressed...it is loose, which means this is the first or second harvest,” he told newsmen here today.

Ramli said the drugs were not processed internally but imported for local and international distribution.

He said that the drugs seized could be used by about one million addicts if marketed.

He added that all the suspect had previous drug-related records, with one of them on the police wanted list for murder.

Five of the 11 suspects were also tested positive for drugs.

All the suspects have been remanded until March 8 to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.