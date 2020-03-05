Man with homemade gun among seven nabbed by Esscom

KALABAKAN: A labourer was arrested for possession of a 'bakakuk' and six bullets at a plantation near here, on Wednesday.

The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) team made the arrest with help from a security guard during a raid at a house in the Benta Wawasan area at 12.20am.

Esscom commander Deputy Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the 47-year-old suspect admitted to owning the homemade gun, which was hidden in the bushes about 300 metres from where he was detained.

The seven illegal immigrants arrested by Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) during a raid at a plantation near Kalabakan. - Pic courtesy of Esscom

"Further inspection found the firearm and bullets hidden in the woods and covered with a zinc sheet.

"Further interrogation revealed the suspect had no valid identification documents," he said in a statement, today.

In a separate operation at the same plantation, Esscom enforcement personnel also apprehended six individuals for having no identification documents.

The illegal immigrants, aged between 20 and 38, from Indonesia, were hiding in a quarters home when security forces conducted a raid.

Hazani said all arrested individuals and seized items were taken to the Tawau police headquarters for further investigation under the Firearms Act 1960 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.