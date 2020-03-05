Ku Nan would be worth billions had he kept all his companies

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor sold most of his companies, worth hundreds of millions of ringgit, before becoming a full minister, the High Court was told today.

The Putrajaya Member of Parliament said he did that as he wanted to become a ‘debt-free’ minister.

“I told the then Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad that I was working for several companies and agreed to sell most of them before becoming a full minister.

“Among the companies that I sold was Mutiara Telekom (Digi)… and only kept marginal shares in several other companies such as Hyundai-Sime Darby and Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“Your honour, if I kept Digi today, it is worth RM5 billion… I sold it for RM480 million at that time,” he said during a re-examination by his lead counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chua.

Tengku Adnan was appointed as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on Sept 29, 2001 and as a minister the Prime Minister’s Department on Nov 20, 2002.

He said he made the declarations to three former prime ministers – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

During the examination-in-chief yesterday, Tengku Adnan confirmed that he had declared to the prime minister in 2001 total assets valued at RM938,643,566.16, and that he had made similar declarations in 2006 of assets worth RM711,325,822, and in 2013 at RM691,770,649, and finally RM782,748,061 in 2016.

The former Federal Territories Minister was testifying on the third day of his defence to a charge of accepting RM2 million from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong.

Earlier in the morning, Tengku Adnan reiterated that he did not use RM2 million for his personal gain as the amount is like ‘pocket money’ to him.

The proceedings got into a heated argument when deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim asked him to explain his allegation in his witness statement that the charges against him were “irrelevant.”

Tengku Adnan became infuriated and accused the prosecution of trying to tarnish his reputation since day one of the trial.

“You are trying to tarnish my reputation since day one of this trial… you talk to the press and discriminate against me… this is not fair.

“I was former minister in the Prime Minister's Department looking after the law…I know where you are going with your line of questions.

“Why are you still charging me if you can drop the same charges against the former Finance Minister before,” he said.

Tengku Adnan did not name the former Finance Minister, but prosecutors had previously dropped corruption charges against Lim Guan Eng when Pakatan Harapan took over the government in 2017.

Julia then sarcastically told Tengku Adnan that he should refer the question to the Attorney-General (AG), as he holds the power to drop the charges.

Julia: Why are you asking me to drop the charges… you should ask the AG.

Tengku Adnan: Yes… ask your boss (AG)… wait… there is no AG now… he just resigned.

Tengku Adnan also revealed that he did not declare or record any political donation he received, as it was not compulsory for him to do so.

“You see, I never ask for any funds from the party president for political activities under my constituency… I find my own way.

“RM2 million is just like my pocket money,” he said.

Julia: You have your position as Umno treasurer because you are a wealthy businessman and you assisted them (Umno) financially.

Tengku Adnan: Yes.

Julia: I put to you that you used the money for your own purpose.

Tengku Adnan: I disagree.

Tengku Adnan, 69, is facing a charge of accepting RM2 million from businessman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas, which was deposited into a bank account belonging to Tadmansori Holdings, a company owned by him.

He faces up to two years' jail, or a fine, or both, if found guilty under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The hearing continues on March 25 before justice Mohd Zaini Mazlan.