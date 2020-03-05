Latheefa keeps her cool as Najib's supporters laugh at her answers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya displayed nerves of steel in the High Court today as she was constantly subjected to laughter by Datuk Seri Najib Razak's supporters as she testified in his corruption trial.

The 47-year old did not flinch and calmly answered a barrage of questions from the former prime minister's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah in the unusually packed courtroom.

Latheefa, who had been called to testify as a defence witness, was grilled on the infamous "can I advise you something" audio recordings which were revealed to the public in January.

The audio recordings implicated Najib, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, along with Najib's former private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohammad Salleh, former Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifly Ahmad (who was then a deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney General's Chambers), United Arab Emirates (UAE) crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mubadala Development Company managing director Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The nine clips of phone conversations between those implicated allegedly took place between Jan 5, 2016 and July 29, 2016.

Latheefa had then said the recordings clearly showed there were signs of abuse of power, obstruction of justice and fabrication of evidence involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations.

Taking to the witness stand today, Latheefa was questioned at length by Shafee on why she had called for a press conference to make public the audio recordings.

Shafee said the defence had called Latheefa to determine if the audio recordings could be admitted as evidence in the ongoing SRC International trial involving Najib.

Shafee: You remember you participated in a press conference on Jan 8 in what is now known as the criminal conspiracy of the highest level recordings which were also uploaded on Youtube?

Latheefa: Yes.

Shafee: Who else was present at the press conference?

Latheefa: Apart from me, the MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki was there and also MACC Anti-Money Laundering and Forfeiture of Properties division head Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin.

Shafee: What was the purpose of the press conference?

Latheefa: To share with the public and the media contents of a very serious nature involving the top officers in the government including the MACC, AGC and the person holding the highest office in the country conspiring to cover up investigations.

Shafee: But that is your interpretation of things?

Latheefa: Yes.

Shafee then questioned Latheefa on how the audio recordings had fallen into MACC hands.

She explained that Azam had informed her on Jan 3 that he had received a package with nine flashdrives which were dropped off in an envelope at his special officer's house on the same day.

The package also contained a note which detailed the contents of each flashdrive.

Latheefa said a special team was formed to investigate the contents of the flashdrives and that was how personalities involved in the conversations were identified and the context of what they were talking about established.

She added that the flashdrives had since been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Asked what had prompted her to make the clips public, Latheefa said the conversations involved shocking revelations of a cover up and fabrication of evidence.

Shafee: Have you determined if the recordings were authentic and not tampered with?

Latheefa: The conversations do not look like they were cut or edited. We also checked the events and dates as per the content and it all added up.

Shafee: You decided to go public but you did not consider whether this recordings would be admissible in court?

Latheefa: That was not taken into consideration as we were focused on the content.

Shafee then tried to rattle Latheefa by asking her why MACC did not pursue the investigation secretly and whether the agency had ever revealed other cases in such details.

Latheefa explained it was not the first time MACC had done so and cited cases of big hauls of money and other loot which had been revealed to the public.

However, Shafee asked her to cite an example.

At this point the mocking laughter in the gallery seemed to increase but Latheefa kept her composure and provided the lawyer with an example.

"There was the Sabah Watergate scandal where MACC seized millions in cash from the house of the Sabah Water Department director," she said, referring to the MACC's investigations into alleged corruption at the Sabah Water Department that resulted in over RM100 million of cash, branded handbags, jewellery, watches and vehicles seized.

Shafee then questioned Latheefa whether the recordings were the result of interception of communications but the witness said she could not confirm this as investigations were ongoing.

Both of them got into a mini exchange when Shafee insisted that the recordings could have been illegal and Latheefa should not have gone public with it.

However Latheefa maintained her ground and said there was nothing illegal about what MACC had done.

"It was my duty to show that never again can the AG, or the prime minister's office or MACC be involved in criminal activity by forging documents and omitting information," she said.

Shafee will continue questioning Latheefa on Monday.