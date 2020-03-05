Selangor police nab 3, seize drugs worth RM4.74mil

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have busted a drug distribution syndicate in the Klang Valley following the arrest three individuals, including the mastermind, and seized various types of drugs worth RM4.74 million in two separate raids on Monday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said that in the first raid, at about 11.30am, they arrested the syndicate’s mastermind, 24, his 21-year-old girlfriend and his 19-year-old brother at a condominium unit in Ampang Jaya.

“Police found 1,680 transparent bottles containing 16,800 milliliter of liquid suspected to be Erimin 5, 66 packets of syabu weighing 23.53kg and six transparent plastic packages containing 1.48kg of heroin. The total seizure is estimated at RM2.55 million,” he told a press conference today.

After interrogating the mastermind, police raided an empty apartment unit in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya about 12 hours later and found four boxes containing 165 packes of syabu weighing an estimated 43.7kg and worth RM2.19 million.

“The mastermind’s urine tested positive for syabu but he has no previous record,” he said, adding that they had been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code until next Monday and the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -- Bernama