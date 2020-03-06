Hearing on IRB's bid for summary judgment on Najib's tax suit on April 17

KUALA LUMPUR: On April 17, the High Court will hear a bid by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to have its tax arrears suit against Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be decided purely on points of law, without going for a full trial.

The suit filed by the IRB is for the recovery of RM1.69 billion in additional tax assessments from the former prime minister for the years 2011 to 2017.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache fixed the date to hear the summary judgement application when the matter came up in his chambers, today.

This was informed by counsel Muhammad Farham Muhammad Shafee, who appeared for Najib.

"The court has also fixed April 3 for further case management," he said.

Revenue counsel Muhammad Nabil Abdul Halim acted for the IRB.

On Feb 28, Ahmad Bache refused Najib a stay of the proceedings on grounds that there were no special circumstances which warrant a postponement of the case.

The stay application was filed by Najib on Aug 8, last year, pending his appeal for a reassessment of the amount to IRB.

In an affidavit in support of the summary judgement application, IRB Monitoring Unit assistant director Hisyamuddin Mohd Hassan affirmed that the tax assessment which is due must be paid upon service of the assessment notices.

On June 25, last year, the IRB on behalf of the government, filed a suit seeking for Najib to pay RM1.69 billion that he allegedly owes the tax body.

According to the notice, the tax assessments were RM11,173,374.12, RM320,929,932.31, RM891,573,465.46, RM119,144,655.51, RM16,879,500.03, RM643,445.21 and RM346,471.41 respectively from the years 2011 to 2017.

The government claimed that it had the right to recoup the income tax that was still owed, along with the additional increases in line with Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967 which Najib had yet to pay.