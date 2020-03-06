Factory worker charged for second time with insulting Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: A factory worker obviously did not learn his lesson after being thrown behind bars for two months, last year, for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Today, Shahril Mohd Sarif found himself in the dock again for the second time and pleaded guilty to two counts of the same charge before Sessions Court judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy.

However, the court set March 12 for sentencing and facts to be read.

According to the charge sheets, the 37-year old had via his Instagram account under the name s.sharilbinmohd made insulting remarks directed at the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong with intent of offending others.

Sharil had sent the offensive comments on a live video on the Istana Negara’s official Instagram page of the swearing-in ceremony of the eighth Prime Minister.

He committed the offences between 10am and 1pm on March 1.

The remarks were read through a Facebook account under the name Muhamad Safwan at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman police headquarters, at the 27th floor of Menara KJP in Wangsa Maju, here, at 4.06pm, the same day.

Shahril’s charges were framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to a years’ jail, or both, if convicted and a fine of RM1,000 for every day the offence is repeated after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal offered no bail to the accused saying that the offence was a serious one and that the accused had previously been convicted with a similar offence.

“For the record, the accused had just served a two months jail sentence in April, last year over a similar offence. This clearly shows that the accused is unrepentant and repeated the offence.

“He made the comments at the Istana Negara’s official (Instagram) page during a live video of the swearing-in ceremony of the eighth Prime Minister,” he said.

He added that the comments had triggered anger among the public who left hundreds of comments urging for stern actions to be taken against the accused.

The court allowed the accused RM8,000 bail for each charge.

On April 26, last year, the accused was semtenced to two months'jail for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his Facebook page.