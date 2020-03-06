Police looking for road bully in Kota Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a motorist after a road bully incident at Jalan Teknologi, Section 6, Kota Damansara on Thursday went viral on the social media.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a 22-year-old student had lodged a report of the incident at Kota Damansara police station at 4.45pm.

“The attack was recorded; the video clip was shared and had gone viral since. It showed a man spitting and pounding the victim's car.

"We are looking for the other party involved to assist the investigation classified under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief,” said Nik Ezanee.

He said a misunderstanding had occurred during lane change attempt along the stretch that led to the victim honking at the other driver several times.

The 55-second video clip showed the other car driver showing lewd hand gesture and shouting at the victim from inside his car.

After overtaking the victim’s car, he came out of his vehicle and started pounding at the victim's car.

When the victim refused to get out of the car, the man spat at the victim's car window and damaged a side mirror before leaving.