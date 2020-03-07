Ampang woman nabbed on suspicion of severely abusing daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Friday on suspicion of abusing her daughter at their home in Taman Pandan Mewah, Ampang here.

After receiving a report of the alleged abuse on Wednesday, police raided the family residence and found the 17-year-old daughter with scald marks, a broken tooth and nail injuries.

The girl was transported to the Ampang Hospital for treatment and examination, Bernama reported.

“The victim is suffering from emotional distress and refuses to return home,” Ampang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Azmi Yusoff said in a statement, last night.

He added that the mother, who is unemployed, was remanded for five days until March 10; and that the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.