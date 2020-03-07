2 Thai men sought for sexually assaulting 5 tahfiz students

KEPALA BATAS: Police are looking for two Thai men, including an ustaz (religious teacher) at a madrasah in Tasek Gelugor, over alleged sexual assault involving five male students recently.

North Seberang Perai police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor said on Feb 27, 11 boys, aged 9 to 15, were ordered to meet the two suspects at a house, located near the madrasah’s hostel on pretext of attending a Quran reading class.

“At the house, the students were split into two group. Five of them were asked to go to a room on the upper floor.

“According to the five students involved, once in the room, a man whom they referred at as an ‘ustaz’ recited something to them before sexually assaulted them,” ​​he told Bernama here today.

He said six other students who came to the house were not assaulted but ordered by another man to recite certain verses while he lit a joss stick before allowing all of them to return to the hostel at 3am.

Noorzainy said the incident only came to light after two of the students confessed to a female teacher that they had sinned which prompted her to ask further.

Following the confession, during a meeting with the madrasah administration, five of the students claimed they have been sexually assaulted and later lodged a police report.

He said the ‘ustaz’ and his accomplice had since left the area.

“We have detained the landlord for questioning and are now tracking down the two suspects, in their 30s, believed from southern Thailand to assist the investigations,” he said.

He said those with information should contact Tasek Gelugor police station at 04-573 1200 or SPU district police headquarters operation room at 04-575 9122. -- Bernama