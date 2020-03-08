Alor Star man kills brother, dumps body in barrel, fills it with cement

ALOR STAR: Police arrested a chicken trader for the murder of his elder step-brother whose body was entombed in a blue plastic barrel which was then filled with cement.

It is believed that the victim was slashed to death with a machete on Friday, before his body was stuffed in the barrel and cement poured in, next to their home at Kampung Padang Hassan, near here.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief Sapii Ahmad said the incident was allegedly triggered by a misunderstanding between the 34-year-old and the 24-year-old suspect.

"The suspect, who works as a chicken trader, allegedly slashed the victim with a machete before placing the victim's body in a large barrel and then pouring cement into the barrel.

“During the incident, other family members were not home.

"Police received information about the incident at 6.30am today, and arrested the suspect at his home at 7.30am.

The body of the victim was found in the barrel beside their home.

“Police also seized the machete and other equipment used by the suspect (in the killing) for further investigation," he said.

Sapii said police had sought the help of Fire and Rescue Department personnel to extricate the body from the barrel.

"An autopsy will be conducted at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star,” he said.

Sapii added that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, the duo’s younger sibling said he was shocked over what had transpired.

“I am shocked, I did not expect ‘Abang’ to become a murderer. He was a good person and had a religious education background.

“Maybe he wanted to defend himself and had inadvertently slashed (the victim) to death before cementing his body in a barrel,” said Mohd Nazir Azami, 24.

He said during the incident, their mother and another sibling had gone to Melaka.

Nazir revealed that the deceased brother had previously undergone drug rehabilitation.

He added that the deceased and the other siblings share the same mother, but different fathers.

“They always argued, but usually, the victim would be the one who starts it,” he added.