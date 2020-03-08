Penang lorry driver arrested after hitting girlfriend

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A lorry driver was detained after hitting his girlfriend at their house in Taman Kimsar near here this morning.

The attack left the 44-year-old victim with injuries on her forehead and back of her head.

Police said she is currently receiving treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital.

Seberang Prai Tengah police chief Superintendent Mohd Mustafa Bidin said police went to the house after they were alerted of a fighting incident there at 9.15am.

At the scene, policemen found traces of blood on the floor, outside the house and near the parking lot.

After arresting the suspect, police seized a pestle and a spring believed to have been used in the attack.

“Initial investigation showed the suspect was stressed out for having to care for the girlfriend and her family. They have been staying together for the past three years.

“Initially, only the victim was staying with him. Later, she brought her two children and two grandchildren. This has been going on for two years and the suspect was starting to feel the strain of providing for the entire family.

Mustafa said the man turned aggressive when he returned home from work at 1am and found no food for him, which was not the first time.

A quarrel between them ensued which later escalated into a fight.

He said the suspect was also injured in the incident.

The case, Mustafa said is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury using weapons or other dangerous objects.