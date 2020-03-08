Babysitter found murdered at home

SUNGAI PETANI: A babysitter was found murdered at her house in Taman Sutera Idaman here today.

In the 7.30am incident, a man had come to the victim’s house to drop off his child but the babysitter, identified as Haziah Yeap Osman, 58, did not answer the door.

Kuala Muda deputy police chief Superintendent Shamsudin Mamat said the man found the gate locked but the sliding door slightly ajar.

Suspecting something amiss, the man then called the police.

“A police patrol unit came to the house and had to climb over the gate. They then discovered a woman lying face down on the floor next to her bed in the master bedroom.

“Further checks found her hands tied behind her back with a phone charger cable, and her mouth covered with a cloth,” said Shamsudin in a statement, adding that there was no forced entry and the place was not ransacked.

“The victim was found fully dressed and believed to have been dead not more than 12 hours. We were told that the victim had been renting the place alone since her divorce three years ago.”

The body has been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.