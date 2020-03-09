Witness: Rizal told me he wanted to pass 'items' to ma'am at Seri Perdana

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman told the High Court today that he had accompanied Datuk Rizal Mansor, then an aide to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, to deliver two bags from the Pavilion Tower to Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Datuk Ahmed Farriq Zainul Abidin said Rizal told him there was money inside the bags, but did not mention how much.

"I did not know whether the bags were in fact filled with cash," he said.

The ninth prosecution witness said he did not ask Rizal further about it as he knew that the latter was full of secrecy.

"I knew that Rizal is very secretive and will not tell anyone about his work.

“I understood that this was because he was holding an important position, and secrecy is essential for him to carry out his duties,” he said.

Farriq said Rizal also told him that he (Rizal) wanted to pass the ‘items’ to ‘ma’am’.

He said he knew the person referred to was Rosmah.

“Rizal and I were close since 2014 and he usually says ‘ma’am’ when referring to Rosmah,” he said.

Farriq said he first met Rizal in 2014 at a programme in Putrajaya.

He said at that time he already knew Rizal was a special officer to the Prime Minister and special aide to Rosmah, the wife of then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said they then established Yayasan Perdana Ummah together that year in which Rizal was the president.

The witness also testified that he knew a little bit about the solar hybrid project because he had accompanied Rizal in meetings with Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd's managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin and Saidi's business partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah.

“I however feel uncomfortable around them (Saidi and Rayyan) and decided to not bother knowing about the project, although Rizal had several times wanted to discuss it,” he said.

Hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues tomorrow.

Rosmah, 69, is facing three charges of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving a bribe of RM6.5 million from Saidi through Rizal for projects to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rizal was originally a co-accused in the case but charges against him have since been dropped and he is now another key prosecution witness in the trial.