Body in barrel: Suspect remanded for seven days

ALOR SETAR: The suspect in the murder of a man whose body was stuffed in a barrel with cement poured in next to their home at Kampung Padang Hassan has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigation.

Alor Star Magistrate’s Court registrar Rashidah Azmi approved the remand which starts today until March 15 against the 25-year-old suspect, who is currently in Kota Setar police headquarters’ lockup.

Kota Setar police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rozi Jidin said so far, the victim’s cause of death is a cut throat.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source said the victim, who was the stepbrother of the suspect, was killed because he took the suspect’s shirt, which was a gift from the latter’s girlfriend.

It is learnt that after the murder, the suspect removed the shirt from the victim, washed it and hung it inside the house because he loves the shirt so much.

“However, the shirt is among the seized items to facilitate investigation,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that police arrested a chicken trader for the murder of his elder stepbrother whose body was entombed in a blue plastic barrel which was then filled with cement.

