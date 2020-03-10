Penang man charged with entrepreneur's brutal murder

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A salesman was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a motorcycle spare parts shop owner, earlier this month.

No plea was recorded from Hiew Kean Aun, 45, when the charge was read to him before Sessions Court judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin, who sat in as the magistrate.

He merely nodded his head to indicate that he understood the charge.

Hiew, clad in a striped t-shirt and khaki pants, is alleged to have murdered Leow Choong Leong, 41, in front of a convenience store at Jalan Impian Ria Alma here at 10.38pm on March 2.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Nazri Abdul Rahim told the court that no bail was offered.

He urged the court to fix another date, pending the deceased’s post-mortem and chemistry reports.

Hiew’s lawyer, Y. Anbananthan, requested from the prosecution a copy of the charge sheet which was read to his client.

“It is the fundamental right of my client to be provided with a copy of the charge sheet, as stipulated in the law, under the Federal Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code.

“We need to know the exact contents of the charge sheet to decide on the next course of action,” he added.

Nazri had no objection to the request.

Ahzal then fixed April 20 for mention pending the deceased’s post mortem report.

It was reported that a motorcycle spare parts shop owner was killed after he was run over by a pickup truck in front of a convenience store at Jalan Impian Ria Alma here.

Police also found stab wounds on the deceased.

A police investigation revealed that the orange Ford Ranger, with the registration plate PKN63, which was used to run down the deceased, was registered to his company.