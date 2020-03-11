2 friends detained in Penang flat murder probe

BUKIT TENGAH: Police detained two men to assist in investigation into a murder case in which the victim was found with his hands and legs bound and face covered, beside his bed at the Taman Pauh flats, near here, last night.

The two men, in their 20s, are believed to be friends of the deceased.

“Earlier today, we managed to nab two men to assist investigation into the case.

“That is all I can reveal for now for fear that more details may jeopardise our probe,” Seberang Prai Tengah district acting police chief Superintendent Mohd Mustafa Bidin said.

Mustafa said a post-mortem conducted this afternoon revealed the deceased died as a result of suffocation due to breathing difficulties.

Police were alerted to the discovery of the body after a neighbour made a call at 9.45pm yesterday to report a stench coming from one of the flat units.

When police arrived at the unit, they found the front grille door locked, but the main door was ajar and the lights as well as the fan in the living room were switched on.

As soon as they gained entry to the house, they found the victim lying on his back beside his bed. His head was covered with a pillow case.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.