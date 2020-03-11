High-ranking Penang traffic cops remanded for seven days

GEORGE TOWN: The 12 high-ranking officers from the Penang public order and traffic department who were detained yesterday on suspicion of corruption were remanded this morning.

The 12, who were handcuffed in pairs, were brought to court in Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) unmarked vans and cars.

They arrived at the court complex at about 10.30am and were immediately brought to the Magistrate’s Court for the remand proceeding.

The proceeding ended at about noon which saw the 12 being remanded for seven days in total.

The remand order was issued by George Town Magistrate’s Court senior assistant registrar Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi following an application by the MACC.

It was reported that the MACC detained 12 high-ranking officers from the Penang public order and traffic department yesterday on suspicion of corruption.

Sources had told the New Straits Times that the 12, with the ranks of Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and Inspector, were picked up at their workplaces, including the state police contingent headquarters here and the district police headquarters on the mainland.

It is believed that the officers from the public order and traffic department had accepted payments from transportation companies as an inducement not to take action against their drivers for various offences.

Based on investigations, the total amount of bribe received so far is close to RM500,000. Each of them were alleged to have received between RM10,000 and RM25,000 monthly.

The matter is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.