Rosmah allowed to inspect seized luxury goods

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been allowed to physically inspect more than 12,000 items of luxury goods linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case that were confiscated by police in Nov 2018.

This is after High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed Rosmah’s application for permission to examine the valuables for them in preparation of their affidavits on the forfeiture suit filed against her.

The luxury handbags, jewellery, watches and sunglasses worth RM680 million were seized from an apartment owned by Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Jamil in his judgment said he allowed the application based on natural justice and the applicant’s right to inspect the items.

“It would be difficult for the applicant to inspect the items via pictures provided by the prosecution team.

“The inspection must be conducted in premises designated by the respondent and it (the inspection) can be done only once within 30 days from today (Wednesday).

“The respondent’s concern over security and integrity will not be an issue here.”

Muhammad Jamil said a solicitor could accompany Rosmah during the inspection and file their affidavits in respect to the forfeiture proceedings if they wish to do so two weeks later.

The deputy public prosecutor was Fatin Yusof while counsel Iskandar Shah Ibrahim represented the applicant.

Before the proceeding started, the police had brought more than 10 plastic boxes consisting of pictures of the jewellery, handbags, and other valuable items to the court.

Fatin during her submission suggested that the pictures could accommodate the applicant’s request for inspection.

Iskandar Shah, however, said the defence would need to inspect the items from several angles.

“Your honour, I believe these pictures will not help our client to inspect the items thoroughly,” he said.

On June 21, the MACC filed civil forfeiture applications against 41 people and entities, including Umno, to recover RM270 million allegedly taken from 1MDB.

Former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had said the funds were allegedly transferred from Najib’s personal Ambank account.

She said the commission had moved to file civil forfeitures because there were provisions under AMLA to recover the money without prosecuting.

Latheefa also said that some RM919 million from the 1MDB scandal have been recovered so far, including from Hollywood film production company Red Granite, Park Lane Hotel in New York and several others through the United States Department of Justice.