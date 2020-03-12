Pahang Customs seize smuggled cigarettes from an unoccupied house

KUANTAN: The state Customs Department discovered smuggled cigarettes worth RM49,000 after a raid at a double-storey house at Lorong Air Putih here on March 3.

Acting on information, the raiding team surrounded the premises which were suspected to be an illegal cigarette store, at 3.30pm before entering the house an hour later.

Customs assistant director-general (Enforcement) Datuk Johari Alifiah said the team was waiting to nab the suspects involved in smuggling the contraband items. However, none turned up and the team proceeded to raid the house.

“The team broke the front door and discovered several boxes arranged under the staircase. Upon inspecting the boxes, we recovered 2,929 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth RM49,000 with unpaid duties estimated RM380,000.

“We are identifying the house owner and whether individuals were renting the house.

“Checks revealed those who kept the cigarettes at the premises were part of a bigger syndicate and we want to track them down,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He said the department believed that the suspects were tipped-off on the presence of enforcement officers.

Johari reminded house owners to be discerning when renting their properties to potential tenants as the premises might be misused for illegal activities.

“House owners should know their tenants and do not blindly rent out their premises.”

Johari said the case was being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 for possession or selling of smuggled cigarettes.