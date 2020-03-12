1MDB trial: Najib's defence team on self quarantine over Covid-19 fears

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial involving Datuk Seri Najib Razak was today adjourned after his lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and the entire defence team failed to show up in court.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah was informed that Shafee had been ordered to place himself on self quarantine after coming in close contact with his sister-in-law who worked in a firm where one of the staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A lawyer representing Shafee, Noor Farhah Mustaffa, said Shafee's wife received a call this afternoon from his sister-in-law alerting him about what had happened.

"His sister-in-law works in Sirim where one of her colleagues tested positive for the virus.

"Shafee had come into close contact with his sister-in-law on Saturday during a family get together and he was advised to go for a check up. He has since been placed on self quarantine," Noor Farhah said.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is on self quarantine after coming in close contact with his sister-in-law who worked in a firm where one of the staff tested positive for Covid-19. - NSTP/File pic

Noor Farhah said Shafee had also been issued with medical leave but he was not invoking it as the senior counsel wanted to go on with the trial.

Lead counsel Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram did not object to Noor Farhah's application to adjourn the trial after noting that he could understand the concerns of the medical fraternity on the spread of the virus.

At this point Sequerah chipped in by stating it looked like the virus was spreading faster than the progress of the 1MDB trial.

He, however, later allowed the adjournment but ordered Noor Farhah to produce two letters first thing tomorrow morning.

"I want a letter confirming that Shafee's sister-in-law had taken a test and secondly another letter confirming that Shafee had been told to self quarantine himself.

"If I don't get these letters the trial will proceed as usual tomorrow morning," he said.

The 1MDB trial was supposed to resume today after a four-month break.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges for using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving RM4.3 billion.