Judge interjects, tells lawyer to concentrate on Rosmah's charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Former education ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad found himself cornered in the witness stand today during the trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on corruption charges.

The 12th prosecution witness was left trying to fend off accusations made against him by Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan interjected and reminded the lawyer that the witness was not on trial.

“He (Alias) is not on trial… mind yourself of the charges,” Zaini told Akberdin.

The lawyer had among others alleged that Alias, 62, had an interest in the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

In his cross-examination on Alias, Akberdin alleged that the witness had taken initiative to call Datuk Othman Semail, the then Finance Ministry’s government procurement division, after the ministry turned down an advance payment request from the education ministry through a letter dated April 19, 2017.

He contended Alias had called Othman to seek approval of the RM130 million payment to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, the company tasked to deliver the solar hybrid project.

However, Alias disagreed with the lawyer’s contention.

“Yes, I did call him (Othman) after receiving the letter from the Finance Ministry, but I did not talk about the contents of the letter. I spoke about a different matter,” he said.

Earlier, Alias agreed with the lawyer that the payment was not approved since the Finance Ministry had, through a letter, stated that the education ministry did not adhere to the rules for the payment.

Akberdin: Through the Finance Ministry reply letter dated March 3, 2017, the RM130 million advanced payment was not approved as the maximum amount for an advanced payment is 25 per cent or RM10 million, whichever is lower?

Alias: Yes, correct.

The trial continues on April 6.

Rosmah is facing charges of soliciting RM187.5 million bribes and receiving a total of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin in exchange for helping the company obtain the solar hybrid project.