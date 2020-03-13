Shafee and team cleared of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and his entire defence team have all tested negative for Covid-19.

Shafee told the New Straits Times that he, along with his wife Tania Scivetti and other lawyers in his team involved in defending Najib had all been cleared of the deadly infection.

"I can tell you we are all raring to go (proceed with the trial).

"All of us including my sister-in-law have been cleared...we all tested negative," he said.

Shafee and the entire team of Najib's lawyers had placed themselves in self-quarantine after the senior lawyer took precautionary measures to get checked for Covid-19.

This was because Shafee had come into contact with his sister-in-law during a family get-together last Saturday.

Shafee was forced to go for the test after learning that his sister-in-law's working colleague had tested positive for Covid-19.

Following this, Shafee had sought an adjournment of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial which was supposed to resume yesterday after a four-month break.

It has now been fixed for next Thursday.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving RM4.3 billion.