Police probe individuals spreading rumours on arrest of politician's son

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating individuals for spreading fake news that the son of a Pakatan Harapan (PH) senior leader was detained in Singapore for illegally bringing in RM2 million cash.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the fake news was to humiliate and embarrass the person.

“We are probing into the people disseminating the fake news and action will be taken as the report is not true,” he said.

Today, the fake news which went viral on social media was picked up by Chinese media, alleging the son of a senior politician was held after attempting to bring in the money into the republic without declaring the cash officially. - Bernama