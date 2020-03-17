Penang lift spitter fined RM400

BALIK PULAU: A snooker outlet worker was slapped with a RM400 fine by the magistrate’s court here today after he pleaded guilty to spitting on the buttons of an elevator at his apartment in Bayan Lepas on Sunday.

Ang Hock Beng, 63, clad in a red polo T-shirt and carrying a sling bag, appeared tired throughout the proceeding before magistrate Nur Azzuin Abdul Moati.

He was charged with intentionally spitting on the lift buttons at the Idaman Melur Apartment in Bayan Lepas on March 15 at 11.45am, which could possibly result in public harm and cause nuisance (kegusaran) to the residents living there.

The charged was filed under Section 268 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 290 of the Penal Code, and carries a fine up to RM400.

After hearing the charge and potential penalty, Ang nodded and pleaded guilty.

This videograb shows the accused spitting in a lift at his apartment in Bayan Lepas.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rais Imran Hamid said the accused should be given a reasonable penalty considering the nature of the offense amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the indecent act went viral since it was reported.

“With the movement control order to take affect soon, the penalty imposed should be a reminder,” he said.

Lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, S. Bommy, who represented the accused, said his client was a diabetic and heart patient, earning RM900 monthly from his work.

“He is also a divorcee with two children,” she said in mitigation.

Nur Azzuin then fined Ang RM400. Failing to pay, he will be jailed for a month.

Video footage of the 63-year-old committing the act has since found its way on social media.

In the clip, he was seen entering the lift and began counting banknotes. He then spat on the elevator buttons.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent A.A. Anbalagan said the man has been taken for health checks and tested negative for the virus.