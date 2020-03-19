Senior citizen found dead at Senai bungalow

JOHOR BARU: A senior citizen was believed to have been killed by two of her newly employed helpers at a bungalow in Senai, Kulai on Wednesday.

Police said the body of the 73-year-old woman was found in the living room at 5.50pm.

State police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the woman's children and her neighbour lodged police reports when they failed to contact her.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman had stay-in helpers, a husband and wife couple who started working with her about 10 days ago.

"Her neighbour tried to call the victim's mobile phone but it was left unanswered and the woman's children just visited her on Monday night," he told reporters.

Ayob added that the victim's white Toyota Alphard, bearing registration number JKY 27, together with some valuables including jewelleries had gone missing.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

"Police are looking for the two who are believed to be on the run using the (stolen) Toyota Aphard.

"Anyone with information should come forward and contact Assistant Superintendent Nazrol Bongsu at 018-8958288 or investigation officer Assistant Superintendent Wee Hock Liang at 019-7958008," he added.