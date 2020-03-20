Two lose RM71,600 in Macau Scam

KUANTAN: Macau scammers are not slowing down despite the Covid-19 outbreak and implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide.

Two individuals - a female health officer and an unemployed man - were cheated of RM71,600 in two separate cases yesterday after becoming victims to Macau Scam syndicate members.

In the first case, the 32-year-old health officer was deceived into believing the callers were from the Kuantan magistrate's court, State police headquarters and Bank Negara before losing RM50,000.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim received a call claiming that an arrest warrant had been issued for her after she “failed to appear” at court on March 18 for outstanding credit card payments.

“The victim denied she had a credit card and the call was then transferred to the ‘Pahang police headquarters’ where she was informed that she had previous criminal convictions. She then spoke to an ‘officer from Bank Negara’ who suggested the victim open a new bank account.

“The victim was told to transfer her savings into a new bank account to allow ‘Bank Negara conduct investigations’.

“She transferred RM70,700 into the new bank account and realised RM50,000 missing when she checked the account last night,” he said today.

He said when the victim called the financial institution for clarification, she was informed that the cash was transferred into an unknown bank account.

In the second case, Wazir said a 41-year-old unemployed man became RM21,600 poorer after falling victim to an individual posing as a legal officer from the Inland Revenue Board.

He said in the incident yesterday the victim received a call from the officer claiming the victim’s “company” which was registered in Kedah had RM29,562 outstanding tax payment.

“When the victim denied that he owned a company, the call was transferred to a ‘police inspector’ who claimed the victim was involved in money laundering activities. The victim was given two options to cooperate or face arrest.

“The victim agreed to listen to the ‘police inspector’ and provided his bank information before realising RM21,600 had been transferred to an unknown bank account. Realising that he has been cheated, the victim lodged a police report.”

Wazir said both cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping, and a fine if convicted.