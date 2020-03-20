Man in 'kenduri kepala kambing' video arrested for defying MCO

ALOR STAR: The police have detained a man who went against the Movement Control Order (MCO) and recorded a video of a ‘kenduri kepala kambing’ which went viral on social media.

The man, 49, was picked up at Langgar, Alor Star, earlier today.

Kota Star District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rozi Jidin, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

Police had earlier asked the public to come forward if they had any information on the widely-shared video.

In the 57-second clip, the man had recorded the gathering, showing people feasting on mutton, including the head of a goat.

While uttering profanities, the man also questioned the need to stay at home, as required under the MCO.