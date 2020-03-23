Drunk Perak man becomes first Msian charged with disobeying MCO

SUNGAI SIPUT: An intoxicated man who refused to cooperate with police as they enforced the Movement Control Order (MCO) was charged and fined by the Magistrate’s Court here, today.

S. Punniamurthy, 33, was fined RM5,000 in default of 10 months’ jail after pleading guilty to the charge of obstructing police in carrying out their duties, which was read to him before magistrate Norhabsarina Ayob.

He was accused of obstructing Sungai Siput (U) district Deputy Police Chief Juna Yusoff during the MCO period.

The incident took place at No 165, Persiaran Orkid 8, Taman Orkid 31100 Sungai Siput (U) here at about 10pm on March 20.

According to the facts of the case, Juna had introduced himself as a senior police officer and asked the accused to produce his MyKad after finding him intoxicated by the roadside.

However, Punniamurthy refused to do so and pushed Juna away, prompting several other accompanying policemen to apprehend him and convey him to a police station.

The offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code carries a maximum two years’ jail or a maximum RM10,000 fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Jean Siow Chung Hwei asked the court to impose the maximum punishment as a lesson to others to abide by the MCO.

The accused was represented by lawyer Nurul Hanis Mohd Zaini from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

In pleading for leniency, Nurul Hanis said the accused, who is a caregiver to his mother, only earns a monthly income of RM1,500 and has no criminal record.

She added that the accused has repented and promises not to repeat the offence.

Norhabsarina then sentenced the accused to a fine of RM5,000 in default of 10 months’ jail.