One of three men who rammed police roadblock near MRR2 nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for evading a roadblock which was set up to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Arifai Tarawe said the suspect was found behaving suspiciously with two other men in a Perodua Alza during a roadblock at KM13.2 of the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at about 2am today.

Arifiai said the men avoided arrest by ramming into the roadblock and sped off along KL-Karak highway.

He said they then crashed through the Gombak toll plaza's gate barrier hreading towards Bentong.

“However, the car lost control and rammed into the divider at KM23.6 of the highway.

"The trio then jumped out of their vehicle and fled into a nearby forest,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said police later managed to track down one of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, and nabbed him at Jalan Klang Lama at 5pm.

“Checks found he has 20 previous criminal and drugs records. We are still lookinf for the other two suspects.” he said.