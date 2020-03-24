14 held throughout MCO, three charged

KUALA LUMPUR: Since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force, 14 people have been held in connection with various offences related to the stay-at-home order.

Three of them have been charged while the rest are still in remand.

According to statistics released by the Chief Registrar’s Office today, the 14 who were remanded between March 19 and yesterday include one each from Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and Selangor; two from Kuala Lumpur; and three each from Penang, Perak, and Kedah.

Ten of them were being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties which carries an imprisonment for a term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

Two of the ten pleaded guilty in the magistrate’s courts in Johor and Perak and slapped with RM5,000 fines in default of 12 months and 10 months jail term respectively.

In the Kuala Lumpur magistrate's court, another person was sentenced to two months’ jail after pleading guilty to a charge of using criminal force on a public servant in the execution of his duties under Section 353 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, three are still in remand for offences under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Among the 14, a man from Kedah was the first to be held for investigation under Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

The government has imposed the 14-day MCO from March 18 to March 31 nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.