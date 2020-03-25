Two fined RM1,000 for defying MCO

MANJUNG: Two men were fined RM1,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court here today in default three months’ jail for failing to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Monday.

The accused, Mohamad Safarrudin Alias, 33, and 43-year-old fisherman, Nashrull Awang pleaded guilty when the charges were read separately before magistrate Nur Shaqira Ibrahim.

According to the charge sheet, both of them moved from one place to another - from Kampung Rapat Ipoh Police State Quarters and 178-B Lorong Bahagia Kampung Serdang Sitiawan to Jalan Besar Lumut Kiri, Sitiawan within the infected area.

They were charged under Rule 3(1), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which carries a maximum jail term of six months or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both upon conviction.

Both of them committed the offence at Jalan Besar Lumut Kiri, Sitiawan at 4.15am on Mac 23.

Earlier in the same court, Mohamad Safarrudin was also charged with possessing house-breaking tools such as wrecking bar, iron cutters, pliers and knife in his saddle bag at the same location, time and date.

For that offence, he was charged under Section 28(i) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which carries maximum RM250 fine or maximum six months’ jail or both, upon conviction. For this offence, Mohamad Safarrudin was fined RM250 in default a week jail.

Meanwhile, Nashrull was also charged with having 415 gram of swiftlet edible bird’s nest at the same location, time and date.

For this offence, he was charged under Section 28(1) of the Minor Offences 1955 that carries a maximum RM1,000 fine or maximum one year jail or both upon conviction.

For this offence, the court imposed a RM600 fine in default six months’ jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Fatin Farahiyah Nadzri prosecuted while the duo were not represented.