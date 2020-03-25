Man who mocked police at 'kenduri kepala kambing' pleads guilty

ALOR STAR: A 49-year old man who filmed himself mocking the police over the Movement Control Order (MCO) while attending a “kenduri kepala kambing” (goat head feast) today pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mohd Naim Md Isa will know how much he is going to be poorer when he pays for his foolishness on May 11 .

Sessions Court Judge Juraidah Abas adjourned sentencing pending a forensic report and full facts of the case.

The carpenter was accused of uploading a video which contained insulting words against the police using the Whatsapp application.

According to the charge, Mohd Naim was heard uttering 'kuarantin kepala bapak' to the police while violating the MCO which has been in place following the Covid-19 outbreak.

He committed the offence at a village in Langgar here about 2pm on March 19.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both.

Mohd Naim was granted RM6,000 bail pending sentencing.

Prosecuting officer Zubaidah Ahmad prosecuted while Mohd Naim was unrepresented.

It was reported that Mohd Naim was arrested one day after he uploaded the video before he was subsequently remanded for four days.

The 57-second video showed the atmosphere of a home in Langgar where a feast was held during the MCO.